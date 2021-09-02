Fifth Third Bancorp Has $9.89 Million Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $9,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,670,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,879,751,000 after buying an additional 1,328,084 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,643,000 after buying an additional 147,365 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,021,000 after buying an additional 24,946 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 9.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,273,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,247,000 after buying an additional 113,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Public Storage by 2.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,642,000 after buying an additional 22,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,440 shares of company stock worth $18,703,477 over the last 90 days. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PSA opened at $329.69 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $209.47 and a 1 year high of $330.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $312.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.91.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

