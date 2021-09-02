Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) COO Roger S. Jewkes Sells 36,982 Shares

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 36,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $1,816,925.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Roger S. Jewkes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Roger S. Jewkes sold 13,018 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $640,095.06.

FNF stock opened at $48.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.32. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $49.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 25.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FNF shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.6% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,158,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,719,000 after buying an additional 146,124 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 536,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,793,000 after purchasing an additional 12,402 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 353,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,363,000 after purchasing an additional 12,755 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

