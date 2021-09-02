Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FERG. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

FERG traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.83. The company had a trading volume of 10,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,362. Ferguson has a 52 week low of $116.70 and a 52 week high of $146.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.07.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Ferguson by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

