FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 1,015 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2,452.9% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 6,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $752,377.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,534,162.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Argus upped their price objective on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

NUE opened at $116.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $128.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.16. The stock has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

