FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,426 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 51.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,390,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,009,000 after buying an additional 40,610 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,001,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,104,000 after buying an additional 120,446 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,140,000 after buying an additional 181,310 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,390,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,747,000 after buying an additional 592,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,230,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,029,000 after buying an additional 36,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.27.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $2,838,333.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,618.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $133,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 39,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,331. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $72.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.35. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.32 and a 1 year high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $415.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

