FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,536 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $1,263,788.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,449 shares in the company, valued at $7,714,142.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $733,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 119,510 shares of company stock valued at $12,882,047 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW opened at $119.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $119.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.04. The firm has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

