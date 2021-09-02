FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 202 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 920.7% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 428,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,144,000 after buying an additional 386,694 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 17,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,325,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HZNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.08.

In other news, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $3,245,933.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Elizabeth H.Z. Thompson sold 7,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total transaction of $802,016.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,645.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,618 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,649. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

HZNP stock opened at $110.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.17. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $66.41 and a one year high of $111.33. The stock has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

