FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 13.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $1,580,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 25.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,608,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $4,616,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 21.7% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 263 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,781.68, for a total value of $468,581.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,721,179.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total transaction of $12,540,899.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,346,847.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,408 shares of company stock valued at $72,494,297. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,898.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.33, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.37. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,172.29 and a 52-week high of $1,940.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,754.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,540.21.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,759.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

