FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 996 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,851 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 996 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amedisys by 4.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Amedisys by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Amedisys by 55.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 169 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Amedisys by 1.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,424 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amedisys by 38.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.08.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $183.95 on Thursday. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $174.05 and a one year high of $325.12. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $564.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.48 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Amedisys’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at $10,189,927.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

