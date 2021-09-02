FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 3,304 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,267 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Paylocity by 4.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,519,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,352,267,000 after purchasing an additional 339,043 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Paylocity by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,632,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $653,146,000 after purchasing an additional 66,386 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Paylocity by 5.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,080,759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,353,000 after purchasing an additional 51,334 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Paylocity by 3.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,079,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,111,000 after purchasing an additional 34,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Paylocity by 6.2% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 920,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,574,000 after purchasing an additional 53,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.71 price target (up from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Paylocity from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.86.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.40, for a total value of $5,821,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 28,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total value of $7,426,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,126,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,737,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 89,722 shares of company stock worth $22,890,575. 32.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paylocity stock opened at $270.19 on Thursday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $130.95 and a one year high of $275.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 216.15 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.35 and its 200 day moving average is $193.86.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

