FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 202 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 198,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,308,000 after acquiring an additional 85,836 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 408,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,598,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,682,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.5% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,406,000 after purchasing an additional 135,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 64.5% in the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HZNP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Maxim Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.08.

In other news, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $3,245,933.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Elizabeth H.Z. Thompson sold 7,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total transaction of $802,016.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,645.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,618 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,649. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

HZNP stock opened at $110.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.17. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $66.41 and a one year high of $111.33. The stock has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

