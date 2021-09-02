Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 119000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$78.55 million and a P/E ratio of -40.00.

About Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.