Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $520.70 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) will report sales of $520.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $521.79 million and the lowest is $520.00 million. Fabrinet reported sales of $436.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full year sales of $2.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.55 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 14.33%. Fabrinet’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Shares of NYSE FN remained flat at $$103.73 during trading hours on Monday. 488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.97. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $105.28.

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 29,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $3,013,473.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,036,718. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $1,143,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,268 shares of company stock worth $6,093,231 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,735,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,425,000 after purchasing an additional 182,219 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,049,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,177,000 after purchasing an additional 30,036 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,250,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,628,000 after purchasing an additional 110,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,173,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,482,000 after purchasing an additional 26,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 8.9% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,027,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,536,000 after purchasing an additional 84,218 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

