EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.75 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ezcorp Inc. is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise. Through its lending function, the company makes relatively small, non-recourse loans secured by pledges of tangible personal property. The company contracts for a pawn service charge to compensate it for each pawn loan. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded EZCORP from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $381.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 1.49. EZCORP has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $7.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EZCORP will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in EZCORP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EZCORP by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in EZCORP during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EZCORP by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 8,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It operates its business through following segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, Lana, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in United States. The Latin America Pawn consist of Empeno Facil & other branded pawn operations in Mexico and GuatePrenda & MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Peru.

