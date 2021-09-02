Exeedme Market Cap Achieves $47.00 Million (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Exeedme has a market cap of $47.00 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exeedme coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001479 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Exeedme has traded down 6.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00064858 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.93 or 0.00133509 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.66 or 0.00159297 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,799.58 or 0.07694531 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,548.52 or 1.00340678 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.34 or 0.00992995 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

