Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Receives C$48.10 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$48.10.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. CIBC increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Exchange Income to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of EIF stock opened at C$44.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 30.31. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of C$29.77 and a 1-year high of C$44.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$41.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$40.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.52, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.27%.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

