Evogene Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 1,975 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 798% compared to the typical daily volume of 220 call options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Evogene by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 23,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Evogene by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Evogene by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 520,027 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Evogene by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,796,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,175,000 after acquiring an additional 202,180 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Evogene in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Evogene alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on EVGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Evogene in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Aegis started coverage on Evogene in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Evogene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

EVGN opened at $3.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.08. Evogene has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $10.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 38.88% and a negative net margin of 2,326.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evogene will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agrobiological products to improve plant performance.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.