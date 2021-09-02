Everest (ID) Market Cap Hits $41.93 Million

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 2nd. In the last week, Everest has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. One Everest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000728 BTC on exchanges. Everest has a total market cap of $41.93 million and approximately $213,309.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00065400 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.09 or 0.00133899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.19 or 0.00156393 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,792.04 or 0.07682749 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,484.33 or 1.00256292 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $395.48 or 0.00801256 BTC.

Everest Profile

Everest launched on December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

