Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.150-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $94.10 million-$94.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.61 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.010-$0.040 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Everbridge to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens boosted their target price on Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $170.90.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.25. The company had a trading volume of 9,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,429. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -56.34 and a beta of 0.74. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.99 and its 200-day moving average is $133.77.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.12, for a total value of $186,609.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $85,950.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,359 shares of company stock worth $2,322,361 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

