European Assets Trust (LON:EAT) Sets New 1-Year High at $150.00

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 150 ($1.96) and last traded at GBX 148.85 ($1.94), with a volume of 427319 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 146 ($1.91).

The company has a market capitalization of £538.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 140.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 132.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. European Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.13%.

In other news, insider John (Jack) Perry CBE acquired 4,438 shares of European Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £5,946.92 ($7,769.69). Also, insider Pui Kei Yuen bought 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of £10,241 ($13,379.93).

European Assets Trust Company Profile (LON:EAT)

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

