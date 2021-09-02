Ethverse Reaches Market Cap of $720,199.41 (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last week, Ethverse has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ethverse has a total market cap of $720,199.41 and approximately $79,024.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethverse coin can now be bought for about $0.0896 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.67 or 0.00382505 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000230 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001565 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $679.22 or 0.01355439 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004601 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ethverse Coin Profile

Ethverse is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 37,124,602 coins and its circulating supply is 8,034,428 coins. Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Buying and Selling Ethverse

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

