ETHPlus 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $121.00 (ETHP)

ETHPlus (CURRENCY:ETHP) traded down 30.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 1st. In the last week, ETHPlus has traded up 33.9% against the dollar. One ETHPlus coin can now be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. ETHPlus has a market capitalization of $8,116.51 and approximately $121.00 worth of ETHPlus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ETHPlus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00058567 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.68 or 0.00132241 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $404.87 or 0.00815148 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00048785 BTC.

ETHPlus Coin Profile

ETHPlus (CRYPTO:ETHP) is a coin. ETHPlus’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,308,522 coins. The official website for ETHPlus is ethplus.net . ETHPlus’ official Twitter account is @EthPlus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in April, 2020, the ETHPlus platform is built by a cryptocurrency (ETHP), a wallet (ETHPWallet), and a payment system (ETHPay). “

Buying and Selling ETHPlus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPlus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHPlus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ETHPlus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ETHPlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHPlus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.