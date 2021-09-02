Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Given New $390.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $340.00 to $390.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $333.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $312.71.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $336.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $320.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.11. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $186.30 and a fifty-two week high of $336.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.74.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total transaction of $2,417,837.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $823,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,192,058. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,362,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,108,829,000 after acquiring an additional 89,516 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,625,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,801,075,000 after acquiring an additional 264,561 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,873,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,199,000 after acquiring an additional 41,699 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 44.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,079,000 after acquiring an additional 457,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,927,000 after purchasing an additional 27,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.