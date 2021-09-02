Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Holdings Reduced by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Essex Property Trust worth $21,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 4.5% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total transaction of $846,046.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,778.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $823,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,192,058. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ESS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.71.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $336.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $320.13 and a 200-day moving average of $298.11. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.30 and a 1 year high of $336.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.74.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.