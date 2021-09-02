Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Director Thomas E. Robinson Sells 2,500 Shares

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $823,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ESS stock opened at $336.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.11. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.30 and a 52 week high of $336.75.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 17.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 160.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.71.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

