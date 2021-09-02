ESR Cayman Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Short Interest Update

ESR Cayman Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 450,800 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the July 29th total of 363,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 204.9 days.

Shares of ESR Cayman stock opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.18. ESR Cayman has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $3.90.

Separately, HSBC began coverage on shares of ESR Cayman in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ESR Cayman Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the logistics real estate development, leasing, and management activities in the Public's Republic of China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and India. It operates through three segments: Investment, Fund Management, and Development.

