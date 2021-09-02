Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.60.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $8.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 2.26. Equitrans Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.26.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $348.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.87 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,774,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,075,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,162,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,327 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,973,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,971,000 after acquiring an additional 323,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,318,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 12,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,913 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

