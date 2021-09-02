Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for TotalEnergies SE’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TTE)

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for TotalEnergies in a research report issued on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.29. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TotalEnergies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.13 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TTE. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $44.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. TotalEnergies has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $50.41. The company has a market cap of $116.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.10.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $47.05 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 157.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TotalEnergies by 27.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after acquiring an additional 40,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

