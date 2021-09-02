Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for ConocoPhillips’ Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for ConocoPhillips in a research report issued on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.55. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS.

COP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $54.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.58.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,688,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,740,909,000 after purchasing an additional 675,979 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,250,693,000 after purchasing an additional 16,936,808 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,415,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,555 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,916,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,269,767,000 after purchasing an additional 623,791 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,066,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

