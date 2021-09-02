EpiK Protocol Price Up 31.9% Over Last 7 Days (EPK)

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One EpiK Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.60 or 0.00003238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EpiK Protocol has traded 31.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. EpiK Protocol has a market capitalization of $70.92 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00065251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.47 or 0.00134138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.94 or 0.00157303 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,753.81 or 0.07575832 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,577.26 or 1.00055353 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $399.84 or 0.00806948 BTC.

About EpiK Protocol

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 44,196,429 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

Buying and Selling EpiK Protocol

