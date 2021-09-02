Epigenomics (OTCMKTS:EPGNY) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Epigenomics AG (OTCMKTS:EPGNY) shares fell 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.55 and last traded at $7.55. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average of $10.09.

Epigenomics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EPGNY)

Epigenomics AG is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercializing of proprietary products for the screening and diagnosis of cancer. It offers Epi proColon, a blood-based test for the early detection of colorectal cancer; Epi proLung, a confirmatory test that aids in the diagnosis of lung cancer, Epi BiSKit, a kit for the preparation of purified, bisulfite-converted DNA and, HCCBloodTest, a blood test for cirrhotic patients at high-risk for the development of hepatocellular carcinoma.

