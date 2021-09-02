EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Stock Rating Lowered by Truist Securities

Truist Securities lowered shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $79.00 price target on the energy exploration company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $101.00.

EOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist lowered EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised EOG Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised EOG Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.10.

NYSE EOG opened at $66.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.09 and its 200-day moving average is $74.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,216 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. PFG Advisors lifted its position in EOG Resources by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,519 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 260,820 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $18,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

