EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Short Interest Update

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,050,000 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the July 29th total of 8,260,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $644,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,674,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,147 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,355,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3,637.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $200,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $148,417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $66.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.99. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EOG Resources from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.10.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

