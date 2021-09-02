Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,849 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Dover worth $30,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dover by 83.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the second quarter worth $50,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

DOV stock opened at $173.89 on Thursday. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $105.40 and a 52 week high of $176.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.27%.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.