Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,661 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Cardinal Health worth $26,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 18.5% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 146.0% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 115,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,016,000 after buying an additional 68,540 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,024,000 after buying an additional 54,943 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 7.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 409,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,851,000 after buying an additional 29,592 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at about $5,114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

CAH stock opened at $52.40 on Thursday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $62.96. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.42 and a 200 day moving average of $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.491 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

