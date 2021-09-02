Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,449 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Parker-Hannifin worth $32,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 67.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,188,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,853,000 after purchasing an additional 479,090 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 29.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,384,000 after purchasing an additional 461,213 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at $122,656,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 464.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 294,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,834,000 after purchasing an additional 242,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4,858.2% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 244,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,182,000 after purchasing an additional 239,753 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PH opened at $293.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $302.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.78. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $192.25 and a 12 month high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 27.39%.

PH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.43.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

