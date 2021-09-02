Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 33,301 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,301 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $31,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,410,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,691 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,148,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,205,607,000 after buying an additional 3,836,169 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,466,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,184,000 after buying an additional 119,101 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,743,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $465,353,000 after buying an additional 1,067,298 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,198,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $289,670,000 after buying an additional 872,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $105.78 on Thursday. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.83 and a 200-day moving average of $118.77.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $153,442.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,741 shares in the company, valued at $3,860,072.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,925,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,192 shares of company stock valued at $5,080,858 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXAS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.06.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

