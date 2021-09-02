Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 127,016 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 864,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,016 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $29,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Rollins by 15.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,823,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,850,000 after buying an additional 2,755,358 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Rollins by 16.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,768,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,376,000 after buying an additional 1,094,319 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 11.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,660,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,843,000 after buying an additional 579,401 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,311,000 after buying an additional 56,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Rollins by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,008,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,552,000 after buying an additional 25,762 shares during the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $38.92 on Thursday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.24 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.44.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 32.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

