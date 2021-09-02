Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of TC Energy worth $28,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heronetta Management L.P. increased its position in TC Energy by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 105,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,286,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,285,000 after buying an additional 10,389 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in TC Energy by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 28,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 5,717 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 193,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.08.

Shares of TRP opened at $47.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.42. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $53.65. The firm has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.6917 dividend. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 91.72%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

