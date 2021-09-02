Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 36,434 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 549,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,434 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $32,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 98.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 453,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,169,000 after acquiring an additional 224,183 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter valued at $12,042,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 50.4% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 437,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,224,000 after purchasing an additional 146,455 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,818,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,032,000 after purchasing an additional 139,008 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 74.2% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 308,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,480,000 after purchasing an additional 131,275 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

Shares of FTSM opened at $59.93 on Thursday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.92 and a 12-month high of $60.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.