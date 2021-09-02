Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.10

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 1964 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

Several research firms have issued reports on EVC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Entravision Communications in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.67 million, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

In other Entravision Communications news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 192,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $1,135,372.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $672,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,065 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,340 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,764,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,190,000 after acquiring an additional 577,536 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,970,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,519,000 after acquiring an additional 23,549 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 36.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,384,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 903,133 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 11.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,059,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,361,000 after acquiring an additional 305,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,670,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,839,000 after acquiring an additional 111,732 shares in the last quarter. 54.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entravision Communications Company Profile (NYSE:EVC)

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

