Entergy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 1,490 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,293% compared to the average volume of 107 put options.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $112.53 on Thursday. Entergy has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $114.88. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.93.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.14%.

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $846,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,154. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total transaction of $325,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,440.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,186 shares of company stock worth $1,514,044 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.0% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 11.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 3.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on ETR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.