Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Entain Plc (LON:ENT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,042.17 ($26.68).

A number of research firms have commented on ENT. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 2,090 ($27.31) to GBX 2,108 ($27.54) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 2,080 ($27.18) to GBX 2,165 ($28.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 2,080 ($27.18) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

LON:ENT traded down GBX 27 ($0.35) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,951 ($25.49). 738,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,332. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,858.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,685.39. Entain has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,012 ($13.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,999.80 ($26.13). The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78. The company has a market capitalization of £11.42 billion and a PE ratio of 83.38.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

