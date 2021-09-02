ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at CLSA

ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) was downgraded by equities researchers at CLSA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ENN Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

OTCMKTS XNGSY opened at $78.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.52. ENN Energy has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $92.30.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

