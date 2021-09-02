Enerplus (TSE:ERF) PT Set at C$10.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) received a C$10.00 price target from Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ERF. Scotiabank raised Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James set a C$11.00 price objective on Enerplus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.89.

Shares of ERF stock opened at C$7.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.53, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of C$2.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.31. The firm has a market cap of C$1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.79.

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,330,089.36.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

