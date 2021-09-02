Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) PT Raised to C$11.50

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ERF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Get Enerplus alerts:

NYSE ERF opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 3.23. Enerplus has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $7.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Enerplus by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Enerplus by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.