Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) PT Raised to C$11.50

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ERF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.
NYSE ERF opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 3.23. Enerplus has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $7.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.88.
About Enerplus
Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
