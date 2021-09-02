Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Short Interest Down 20.1% in August

Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the July 29th total of 89,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS EERGF remained flat at $$9.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82. Energean has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05.

Get Energean alerts:

Energean Company Profile

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in approximately 80 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Energean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.