Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.150-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.73 billion-$2.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.72 billion.

NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $2.13 on Thursday. Endo International has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $10.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.77. The company has a market cap of $497.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. Endo International had a net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 94.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Endo International will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Endo International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Endo International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Endo International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.36.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

