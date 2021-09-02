Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Encore Wire worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Encore Wire during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 3,691.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 8,917.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Wire during the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WIRE opened at $85.01 on Thursday. Encore Wire Co. has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $89.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.42.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $7.44. Encore Wire had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The firm had revenue of $744.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 193.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 2.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

