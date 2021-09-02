ELYSIA (EL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.08 Million

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One ELYSIA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ELYSIA has a market cap of $24.66 million and $1.08 million worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ELYSIA has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00060287 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00014082 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.71 or 0.00136569 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $403.83 or 0.00814489 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00047598 BTC.

About ELYSIA

ELYSIA (CRYPTO:EL) is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,889,477,072 coins and its circulating supply is 3,019,260,915 coins. The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096 . ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ELYSIA’s official website is elysia.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

